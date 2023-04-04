Korea Destinations: Interest in the 9 Scenic Spots of Sacheon, Yongdu Park and Cheongnyongsa Temple’s Double Cherry Blossoms Increasing

Interest in the 9 scenic spots of Sacheon, Yongdu Park and Cheongnyongsa Temple’s double cherry blossoms are growing, and the national interest in the multiple cherry blossoms of Yongdu Park and Cheongnyongsa Temple, which were created next to Waryong Reservoir in Sacheon City, which were selected as the 9 scenic spots of Sacheon, is increasing.

Yongdu Park has a total area of ​​54,000㎡ and has established itself as a representative park for rest in Sacheon, with children’s play facilities, a lawn plaza, a sports plaza, a promenade waterwheel, and a stream.

Yongdu Park, which was selected as a ‘non-face-to-face safe tourist destination in spring’ in Gyeongsangnam-do in 2021, is in the limelight as an outdoor tourist destination that is good for forest bathing to the extent that it has the nickname ‘forest bathing place to enjoy lying down on a flat bed’.

A cypress forest bathing area has been created in the park, and various convenience facilities such as benches, hammocks, and chairs are installed.

Water play facilities and floor fountains for children under the age of 5 are installed for citizens visiting the park to avoid the scorching heat, and it is receiving good responses from families with children as well as local residents as a place to play in the water.

The windmill park with tulips created in the park in 2016 gives off an exotic feeling. A pinwheel garden and a photo zone are also installed here, so friends and lovers who want to take great photos are constantly visiting.

It is already famous as a park loved by children, where you can often meet rabbits and squirrels, and a park that is good for taking pictures at night.

Cheongnyongsa Temple, which was selected as one of the 9 scenic spots in Sacheon along with Yongdu Park, is a small private railway located in Waryongsan Mountain. It is a place where anyone can visit and take a rest in a comfortable atmosphere and is loved by citizens who enjoy visiting temples.

Moreover, there are well-maintained spaces and facilities for taking a walk around Cheongnyongsa Temple, making it a good place for families and couples to go out.

In the spring when the beautiful pink double cherry blossoms bloom, people who want to enjoy spring outings continue to visit. You will be mesmerized by the harmony of the colorful temple’s monochromatic pattern and double cherry blossoms.

The world seen from Cheongnyongsa Temple, which passes through Yongdu Park and meets at the end of Yongdu Village, is like a celestial flower garden dyed in pink.