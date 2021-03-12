Image: Jeju Fire Festival
Korea Destinations: Jeju Fire Festival’s Saebyeol Orum Torching Held Online Tonight

Haps Staff

The 24th edition of the Jeju Fire Festival takes place this weekend with the highlight Saebyeol Orum Torching being broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Each year, the festival takes place in order to wish for good health and a good harvest.

According to Korea Bizwire, the torching event will be broadcasted using augmented reality (AR) technology, enabling a livelier experience for viewers.

At the site of the ceremony, 400 cars will be allowed to watch the fires from their cars in accordance with current social distancing measures.

Jeju Fire Festival

Date: March 8 – 14

Location: Saebyeol Orum

Admission: Free

Website

 

Haps Staff
