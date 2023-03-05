Korea Destinations: Jeju Fire Festival

The 25th edition of the Jeju Fire Festival takes place this weekend from March 9th through the 12th.

Each year, the festival takes place in order to wish for good health and a good harvest.

The festival is loaded with plenty of entertainment options for everyone — concerts, fireworks, lots of contests and hands-on experience activities for families.

Admission to the festival is free.

Event Information

Jeju Fire Festival

Date: March 9 – 12

Location: Area around Saebyeol Volcanic Cone (Oreum), Bongseong Village, Aewol-eup, Jeju-si

Admission: Free

