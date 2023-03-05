Image: Jeju Fire Festival
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jeju Fire Festival

Haps Staff

The 25th edition of the Jeju Fire Festival takes place this weekend from March 9th through the 12th.

Each year, the festival takes place in order to wish for good health and a good harvest.

The festival is loaded with plenty of entertainment options for everyone — concerts, fireworks, lots of contests and hands-on experience activities for families.

Admission to the festival is free.

Event Information

Jeju Fire Festival

Date: March 9 – 12

Location: Area around Saebyeol Volcanic Cone (Oreum), Bongseong Village, Aewol-eup, Jeju-si

Admission: Free

Website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
87 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 