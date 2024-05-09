Korea Destinations: Jeju Food and Wine Festival

The Jeju Food and Wine Festival is underway through the 18th of May.

The highlight of the event is the “Taste of Jeju”, which is taking place through the 12th at the Jeju Halla University Halla Convention Center.

This gourmet festival not only celebrates the culinary delights of Jeju but also fosters the sustainable growth of the local community while contributing to the island’s tourism and cultural industry.

Renowned chefs from around the world act as ambassadors, promoting Jeju’s gastronomic culture through the Jeju Food & Wine Festival (JFWF). T

he event offers unique opportunities for domestic culinary students, including cooking experiences, competitions, and scholarships.

Event highlights include the Gourmet Spoon, a Special Menu with 200 Jeju restaurants, a Movie Fubi experience, a Wine Class and Wine Fair, a Masterchef Class, a Garden Dinner, a Dessert Fair, and a Special Dinner with world-renowned wine critic James Suckling.

Tickets are available for each session on the Jeju Food and Wine Festival website