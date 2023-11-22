Image: Manor Blanc Instagram
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jeju’s Manor Blanc Camellia Flower Tangerine Experience Festival

By Haps Staff

Manor Blanc Garden Cafe in Seogwipo City on Jeju Island hosts the Manor Blanc Camellia Flower Tangerine Experience Festival, and this year, it takes on a new dimension with the introduction of a citrus experience.

Manor Blanc, situated at the southernmost tip of Korea, boasts a diverse array of plants, making it a favorite among both Jeju Island visitors and locals.

The 4,000-pyeong garden features various camellia flower trails, offering breathtaking views of Hyeongjeseom Island and the sea between Sanbangsan Mountain and Songaksan Mountain.

Along with numerous photo zones, you can enjoy the outdoor lawn garden, where you can immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere, complemented by piano busking. As an extra delight, this year sees a separate tangerine experience.

Event Information

Date: 2023.10.20 – 2024.01.31

Location: 46, Iljuseo-ro 2100beon-gil, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

Price: Admission Fee: 4,000 won for adults Tangerine Experience Fee: 5,000 to 7,000 won per person

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Korea Destinations: Daegu’s E-World Starlight Festival

Korea Destinations: Cheongdo Provence Christmas Santa Village Light Festival

Korea Destinations: Hueree Camellia Festival in Jeju

Korea Destinations: Three Night Tourism Gems in Jinju

Korea In Photos: Enjoy the Taste of Late Fall in Namhae

The Latest

Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto? The Mystery of Bitcoin’s Creator

Busan Making Last Minute Push Ahead of Next Week’s World Expo Vote

Reminder: ECCK-Haps-NBA Hosting November Informal Networking Night November 24th

Gimhae Sports Complex Resumes Construction

Busan International Food Expo Begins Four Day Run Today

2023 Gyeongnam Comics and Webtoon Festival Takes Place This Saturday and Sunday

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
59 %
6.2kmh
0 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 