Korea Destinations: Jeju’s Manor Blanc Camellia Flower Tangerine Experience Festival

Manor Blanc Garden Cafe in Seogwipo City on Jeju Island hosts the Manor Blanc Camellia Flower Tangerine Experience Festival, and this year, it takes on a new dimension with the introduction of a citrus experience.

Manor Blanc, situated at the southernmost tip of Korea, boasts a diverse array of plants, making it a favorite among both Jeju Island visitors and locals.

The 4,000-pyeong garden features various camellia flower trails, offering breathtaking views of Hyeongjeseom Island and the sea between Sanbangsan Mountain and Songaksan Mountain.

Along with numerous photo zones, you can enjoy the outdoor lawn garden, where you can immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere, complemented by piano busking. As an extra delight, this year sees a separate tangerine experience.

Event Information

Date: 2023.10.20 – 2024.01.31

Location: 46, Iljuseo-ro 2100beon-gil, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

Price: Admission Fee: 4,000 won for adults Tangerine Experience Fee: 5,000 to 7,000 won per person