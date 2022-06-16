TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour

Haps Staff

Held twice each year, the Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour features an abundance of Korean history under the night’s stars.

This year’s tours are taking place June 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight and June 18th from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tours are free and include a tour of many historical sites as a homeland of the Joseon Dynasty and traditional culture.

According to Korea.net, during Cultural Heritage Night, Jeonju will become more special and every visitor can enjoy the cultural heritages including intangible and tangible assets alike as a fun activity.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
83 %
2.6kmh
23 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 