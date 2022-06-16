Korea Destinations: Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour

Held twice each year, the Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour features an abundance of Korean history under the night’s stars.

This year’s tours are taking place June 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight and June 18th from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tours are free and include a tour of many historical sites as a homeland of the Joseon Dynasty and traditional culture.

According to Korea.net, during Cultural Heritage Night, Jeonju will become more special and every visitor can enjoy the cultural heritages including intangible and tangible assets alike as a fun activity.