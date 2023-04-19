Korea Destinations: Jeonju’s Wansan Park Flower Garden Full of Spring Flowers and Energy

50,000 people visited the Flower Garden in Wansan Park in Jeonju, where spring flowers were in full bloom last weekend.

In Wansan Park, which covers an area of ​​about 15,000㎡ (4,500 pyeong), about 10,000 beautiful flowering trees such as royal azaleas, double cherry blossoms, hazelnuts, crape myrtle, and yellow apricots form a flower garden every spring.

The Flower Garden of Wansan Park was planted by a citizen on the hill where his father’s grave is located and has been carefully cared for 40 years.

This citizen sold it to Jeonju in 2009 to share the flower garden with more citizens, and the city later opened it as a resting place for citizens by creating an observatory, pavilion, and walking trail.

Last weekend, Wansan Park was visited by citizens with mats and packed lunches, tourists with lovers and friends from all over the country, and broadcasting crews who visited through word of mouth to enjoy the spring energy.