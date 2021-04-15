Image: Jindo County
Korea Destinations: Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival to be Held Online This Year

Haps Staff

The 42nd edition of the Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival will be held online this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Each year, the popular Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival, also known as the Sea Parting Festival returns each spring as one of the most unique events in the country.

Once a year at Jindo Island in Jeollanam-do, the sea mysteriously parts, and visitors can walk through the sea from the main island to a smaller nearby island.

Image: Jindo.go.kr website

This phenomenon is due to the buildup of pebbles and sand created over time with the tide, creating a 2.8-kilometer-long road measuring 40-60 meters in width that appears at extreme low tide.

Officials have asked that tourists refrain from traveling to the region this year.

The scenes of Jindo’s sea parting will be broadcast live through YouTube and Facebook, the county said.

