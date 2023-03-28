Korea Destinations: Jinju Namgang Music Fountain Resumes from Today

The operation of the ‘Jinju Namgang Music Fountain’ will resume on March 29th.

The Music Fountain is located on the banks of the Namgang River under Seojangdae in Jinjuseong and is open until October 31st.

Performances are held every hour, twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays (8 pm and 9 pm) and 3 times on Fridays and Sundays (7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm).

In addition, during the 2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships this year, the Nongae festival in May, and some festivals in October, it plans to operate three times a day (7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.) to enhance the festive atmosphere.

As for music, 40 songs were added last year, totaling 120 songs, including popular songs, pop songs, trot songs, and classical music, so that all generations and tourists can enjoy.

The characteristic of the musical fountain is that it ejects water streams of various heights and shapes according to the music content and atmosphere, creating an appearance as if singing along to the rhythm.

In addition, in summer, the floor fountain is operated simultaneously, making it popular as a cool healing rest area for users.