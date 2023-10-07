Image: City of Jinju
Korea Destinations: Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival Begins

The Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival gets underway from October 8th to the 22nd, encompassing a trio of events: the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival, Gaecheon Arts Festival, and Korea Drama Festival (KDF).

Kicking off the festivities is the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival, which sets the stage ablaze with its theme of ‘Pearl of Hope containing Peace and Good Luck.’

Beginning on the 8th with a beautiful lighting ceremony, this event illuminates the night with a stunning display of approximately 70,000 lanterns, concluding on the 22nd with a drone show and a fireworks display.

This year, these three distinct festivals merge into one grand celebration.

A new addition is the ‘Jinju Namgang Lantern Exhibition Hall,’ enhancing the experience as it connects Yudeung Park, Mulbitnaru Rest Area, and the Kim Si Min-ho cruise boat route.

Moreover, Yudeung lanterns will also adorn the Gaecheon Arts Festival and Korea Drama Festival sections.

The festival presents an array of modern lanterns, lining the Namgang River with traditional and Korean lanterns.

Jinjuseong Fortress serves as a canvas for lanterns themed around entrepreneurship, healing, history, harmony, and more.

Image: Jinju City

Notably, lanterns commemorating the 70,000 civilians and soldiers who perished during the Battle of Jinju Castle, a historic conflict during the Japanese invasions of Korea, grace the fortress walls.

The Somang Light Tunnel has evolved into a ‘house-shaped tunnel’ with around 40,000 somang lanterns. These joyful installations can be explored through the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival app.

The Gaecheon Arts Festival, celebrating its 72nd year, centers on citizen participation under the slogan ‘Let’s spread, let’s share, let’s hug.’ Running from October 13th to the 22nd, it features 9 categories and 57 events, spanning cultural contests, exhibitions, and various artistic performances.

The Korea Drama Festival, held from October 13th to the 22nd, introduces a new short-form drama festival aimed at fostering creative talent. Visitors can enjoy star-invited talk concerts, expanded this year from 2 to 5 sessions.

For the convenience of festival-goers, Jinju City offers ample temporary parking options and a network of 72 free shuttle buses operating from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. during peak times.

