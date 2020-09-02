Korea Destinations: Jinju National Museum

Located in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do, the Jinju National Museum opened its doors on November 2, 1984, proclaiming ‘the central institution of Gaya culture research’.

Jinju National Museum is located inside Jinju Fortress, near the Nam River, so the museum had to be planned very carefully in order to blend in with the existing fortress structure and not impair the impressive scenery according to the museum.

The museum conducts comprehensive research and exhibitions on the history and culture of East Asian societies related to the Imjin War, and conducts various activities such as museum education and events.

Museum Information

Open Hours:

Tuesday – Friday: 9:00 am – 6:00pm

Saturday, Sunday and Holidays: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

Monday: Closed

Admission: Free

Website