Korea Destinations: Jinju’s Mulbit Water Festival

Jinju City will hold the ‘Jinyang Lake Water Light Festival’ in front of Dreamkiwoom Garden every Saturday starting from Friday the 22nd until August 20th.

On the 22nd and 23rd, the first days of the festival, the ‘Mulbit Water Festival’ will be held from 10 am to immerse yourself in the fun of being in the water while blowing off the summer heat through water slides, water cannons, and water gun fights.

From 7 pm, there will be a busking performance and a celebration performance with EDM music.

On the 30th, ‘Moonlight Cultural Festival’ programs such as sand art, reading light painting books, and the Matjari Film Festival will be held.

On August 6th, the ‘Firefly Flea Market’ with experience programs such as magic, bubble performance, flea market, and water balloon popping will be held. Starlight Concert’ will be held.

A city official said, “As coronavirus has not yet ended, we hope that visitors, including children, will observe precautions such as wearing masks, hand sanitizing and washing, and practicing social distancing to establish a safe water play culture. A variety of programs are held without prior reservation so that many people can enjoy participating in the hot weather, so please refer to the notice on the Jinyangho Park website to feel the atmosphere of the park on a summer night and enjoy playing in the water.”

The city started operating water playgrounds (Mulchoul Park, Geumho Waterfront Theme Park, and Jinyangho Park) from July 1st so that children can enjoy it coolly in summer, and it is receiving a great response from citizens.

Accordingly, in order to provide more opportunities to use the water park, the city will extend the number of weekend water park operations from July 23 to August 14 by one and increase the number of operations to four.