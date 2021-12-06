Korea Destinations: Jinju’s Namgang Yudeung Festival Gets Underway

The Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, which will be held for the first time in two years, will be held in Jinjuseong and the Namgang area in Gyeongsangnam-do until December 31.

In line with the gradual recovery of daily life, various programs were planned and prepared to differentiate it from other existing festivals and to create a ‘model quarantine festival that can be enjoyed with peace of mind’.

This year’s Jinju Festival makes safety a top priority. To hold the festival safely, in accordance with the government’s quarantine guidelines, they welcome visitors with a focus on those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have introduced an online advance reservation system to give priority to those with reservations.

Advance reservations can be made through the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival website, and those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 must show their electronic certificate (COOV app), a paper certificate issued by a public health center, or an immunization sticker attached to your ID with you.

Those who have not been vaccinated can submit a PCR negative confirmation (valid for 48 hours), and participants in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial and those who cannot be vaccinated for unavoidable reasons are allowed to enter the facility if they bring a separate document issued by the public health center.

Persons under the age of 18 may enter without proof by presenting an ID or certified copy.

Highlights of the festival

The Yudeung Festival, which got underway on the 4th of this month, features 61 sets of large lanterns, and this year is operated as an exhibition and a spectator-type festival.

The 61 sets of large water lanterns installed under the theme of ‘Peace of the River for a Thousand Years’ create a beautiful scene in harmony with the Namgang River and Chokseokru Pavilion.

At the base of the observatory, “The door of memories” under the theme of ‘Memories of 100 Years’, highlights Jinju’s life and buildings over the past 100 years will be reproduced and directed to bring back memories of the past.

At the music fountain, under the theme of ‘Jinju from the Cretaceous Period’, about 20 dinosaur lanterns are displayed, specializing that Jinju is the world’s largest and best fossil-producing area.

In Jinju Fortress, breaking away from the traditional lantern-oriented exhibitions, a special zone where texts of peace, harmony, love, and coexistence and historical lanterns are displayed, where you can also meet Hamo, a tourism character representing Jinju.

Two floating bridges are also installed where you can see the water lights up close during the festival.

The first floating bridge is installed between Chokseokru and Mangyeong Dunchi, while the second floating bridge is installed between the Music Fountain and Mangyeong Dunchi.

By placing a floating bridge on a boat lantern decorated with flags, tourists crossing the bridge can have a more unique and special experience.