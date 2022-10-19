Korea Destinations: Jinju’s New Landmark ‘Yudeung Theme Park’

‘Yudeung Theme Park’ at Somangjinsan Mountain in Mangyeong-dong, ambitiously constructed so that you can enjoy Yu-deung 365 days a year in Jinju-si, the world festival city, is expected to be a new landmark tourist attraction for the region.

Yudeung Theme Park was selected as the representative festival of Korea designated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for three consecutive years and was selected as the 2022 World Festival City.

Yudeung Theme Park is a living area park where you can enjoy various Yudeung lights every day, even if it is not during the festival period. Above all, it is expected to become a new tourist landmark in Jinju City as it has an excellent viewpoint where you can see the entire city of Jinju along with the Namgang River and the festival site during the Yudeung Festival.

On the promenade from the park entrance to the summit of Somangjinsan Mountain, beautiful landscapes and lanterns are on display, and convenient facilities such as benches are installed to provide a comfortable environment for rest.

On the way to the top of Somangjinsan Mountain, General Kim Si-min’s lantern and antique lanterns are on display when you reach the top. From the top, you can see the beautiful view of Jinju City from Pyeonggeo-dong, Sinan-dong, and the music fountains along the Namgang River, as well as Jinjuseong and Jinju Bridge. You can see the entire Yudeung Festival and the Yudeung Festival, which impresses tourists who visit Yudeung Theme Park.

In line with the opening of Yudeung Theme Park, Jinju City has also reorganized and operated festival venue events and convenience facilities. The media art at Namgang Riverside in Sinan-dong delivers a splendid and meaningful message to tourists visiting Yudeung Theme Park.

In particular, the second floating bridge, which was installed near the Music Fountain in the previous year, was relocated to near the Mulbit Naru Shelter, and the route was optimized to be linked with the Yudeung Theme Park.

The Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, which was held with the opening of the new landmark Yudeung Theme Park in Jinju City, will continue until October 31.