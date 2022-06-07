Korea Destinations: Jinyangho Family Park in Jinju, to be Reborn as an Eco-friendly Eco-experience Space

The city of Jinju has decided to invest 1.17 billion won in the Jinyangho Family Park where the Naedong-myeon Water Culture Center is located to build a bamboo forest trail and forest experience playground, and construction is scheduled to start in June.

Jinyangho Family Park is a place frequented by family-based citizens in connection with Rainbow Garden, Namgang Dam Water Culture Center, and Noeul Park.

While preserving the existing natural landscape as much as possible, the city plans to create a bamboo forest trail and forest experience playground using cultivated and damaged land to provide a space where residents can have memories of Jinyangho Lake.

The bamboo forest trail is created by utilizing and maintaining the existing bamboo forest located on the left side of the road that goes up to the Namgang Dam Water Culture Center.

A pocket space is also installed inside the forest so that you can enjoy a pleasant environment while walking through the bamboo forest.

The pocket space of the bamboo forest promenade will be provided as a space where you can heal while listening to the sound of the bamboo shaking, and a space where you can enjoy a rest using a rocking chair.

In addition, a deck with a view of the lake will be installed so that you can take a break while looking at Lake Jinyang and listening to the gentle sound of the waves, or have a good time with family and friends.

Jinyangho Family Park Forest Experience Playground is built using cultivated land at the entrance to the Water Culture Center. A variety of trees and plants are planted to create a space where you can enjoy the four seasons.

A space for meditation while enjoying the forest, a unique children’s play facility, and a wildflower garden will be created to enable a variety of forest experiences.

For adults with children, a rest area such as a pergola and bench will be installed so that they can rest while watching the children.

17 parking spaces will also be created for the convenience of visitors.

It is scheduled to be completed in November and will be opened to the public as a space where they can freely use and stay while enjoying the scenery of Jinyang Lake in connection with the Namgang Dam Water Culture Center.