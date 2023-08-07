Korea Destinations: Jinyangho Mulbit Water Festival Taking Place This Weekend in Jinju

Jinju City is gearing up to beat the summer heat with the exhilarating ‘Jinyangho Mulbit Water Festival’ set to take place on August 11-12.

The festival will transform Jinyangho Park Dream’s Kiwoom Dongsan Dynamic Plaza into a water wonderland.

The festivities kick off on the first day at 11 a.m. with a plethora of water-based activities for all ages.

A sprawling pool and slides await, accompanied by water cannon fun and even a mini Olympics featuring water gun games and basketball.

As evening descends, the stage comes alive with a mesmerizing Nanta performance, indie band showcase, energetic dance routines, and an EDM party curated by a DJ.

Explosive fireworks and the pulsating beat music will reach a crescendo, offering a perfect way to unwind and escape the heat.

The second day, starting from 11 a.m. treats attendees to the captivating ‘Sound Circus’ non-verbal performance by the large temporary pool at Dynamic Square.

Water slides and air pools remain open until 5 p.m., and the Mini Olympics from 1 p.m. promises family-friendly entertainment hosted by a skilled moderator.

No reservations are required for this inclusive festival, ensuring everyone can revel in the fun and cool down from the sweltering summer temperatures.

For more information, visit Jinyangho Park’s website at www.jinju.go.kr/park.