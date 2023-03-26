Image: Jinju City
Korea Destinations: Jinyangho to Hold Spring Flower Festival on April 1

Haps Staff

Jinyangho Park will hold a spring flower festival on Saturday, April 1, the day of full bloom of cherry blossoms.

The Spring Flower Festival features b-boy dance and band performances, marionette performances, and exotic magic performances with stories of Joseon magicians. Experiential activities are also conducted.

In addition, free experience coupons are provided on a first-come, first-served basis to those who take pictures at the photo zone with the scenery of Jinyangho Park in the background and post experience reviews and photos on SNS and the Jinyangho Park website.

Free experience coupons are provided on a first-come, first-served basis after participating in mission activities and are operated by phone reservation. For more details, refer to the Jinyangho Park website.

