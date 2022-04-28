Korea Destinations: Jinyangho Zoo in Jinju Closed Every Monday from May 16th

Jinyangho Zoo, the only zoo in Gyeongnam province will close every Monday starting May 16th.

Currently, Jinyangho Zoo is open all year round from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in summer from March to October and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in winter from November to February.

However, as a measure to realize animal welfare, every Monday will be designated as a closed day and will be implemented from May 16.

Jinyangho Zoo is a popular zoo in Western Gyeongnam, and it is a popular attraction that attracts eight times more visitors than weekdays on weekends and public holidays. In particular, during the cherry blossom season this year, about 3,000 people a day visited the zoo.

However, the need to manage the stress of animals exposed to visitors every day and to improve the breeding environment is also increasing.

Accordingly, the city is designating and implementing a closed day every Monday through the enactment of an ordinance to develop a program to improve the breeding environment, reduce stress on animals and check their health.

The city changed the name of the ordinance of Jinyangho Zoo from ‘Jinyangho Zoo Admission Fee and Facility Use Ordinance’ to ‘Jinyangho Zoo Management and Operation Ordinance’ to reflect the rules of use, facility maintenance, and exclusive veterinarians.

For more information on the zoo, such as holidays and visiting hours of Jinyangho Zoo, visit Jinyangho Park’s website.