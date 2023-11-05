Korea Destinations: Jodo and Hodo Selected as Islands to Visit in November

Jodo and Hodo, situated in Namhae-gun, have been designated as the ‘Islands of the Month for November’ by the Korea Island Development Institute.

These two islands, located 1-2km south of Mijo Port in Mijo-myeon, Namhae, can be reached via a short 10-minute boat ride from the port.

Jodo, meaning ‘bird island’, earns its name from its resemblance to a soaring bird, while Hodo, meaning ‘tiger island’, derives its name from its tiger-like contour.

With a modest population of around 100 residents, both Jodo and Hodo boast picturesque coastlines and breathtaking views of the azure sea.

The newly opened ‘Seombarae-gil’, a 2.3km long walking trail provides an ideal autumn stroll opportunity. The scenic pathway along the coastline offers an hour-long leisurely walk amid stunning natural vistas.

The ‘Jodo Barae-gil’ features two observation decks, a transparent bridge, and intriguing rock formations, transforming the entire island into a captivating natural park.

The ‘Hodo Barae-gil’ presents a coastal forest path, meticulously refurbished from an existing route utilized by locals. This revamped trail showcases stunning sea cliffs and expansive ocean panoramas.

Previously recognized as the ‘Autumn × Islands to Visit in 2023’ by the Korea Island Promotion Agency, the Ministry of Public Administration and Security, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Jodo and Hodo continue to captivate visitors seeking the beauty of Korea’s autumnal islands.