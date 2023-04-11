Image: Screenshot from Korea Flower Park website
Korea Destinations: Nation’s Largest Flower Festival, the Taean Tulip Festival, Runs Through May 7

Opening today, the Taean Tulip Festival in Taeun-gun, Chungcheongnam-do at the Taean World Tulip Summit sees a host of tulips as well as daffodils and lilies set amongst some world-famous landmarks, including a windmill from the Netherlands, an Egyptian pyramid and a replica Eiffel Tower amongst others.

Taean was also voted one of the top 5 tulip cities in the world in 2015.

The event runs through May 7th and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to people of all ages.

Admission is 14,000 won for adults and 12,000 won for students.

