Korea Destinations: Korea’s Largest Flower Festival, the Taean Tulip Festival, Runs Through May 9

The Taean Tulip Festival in Taeun-gun, Chungcheongnam-do at the Taean World Tulip Summit sees a host of tulips as well as daffodils and lilies set amongst some world-famous landmarks, including a windmill from the Netherlands, an Egyptian pyramid and a replica Eiffel Tower amongst others.

Taean was also voted one of the top 5 tulip cities in the world in 2015.

The event runs through May 9th and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to people of all ages.

Admission is 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for students.