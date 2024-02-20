Korea Destinations: Large Full Moon Installed at Changgyeonggung Palace

The Changgyeonggung Palace Management Office, in collaboration with the National Children’s Science Museum, is organizing the inaugural ‘First Full Moon’ event at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul.

Visitors can enjoy a large full moon model, astronomical observation sessions, and photo exhibitions capturing the full moon’s beauty.

During the event, a sizable full moon model will be positioned around Punggidae, offering visitors the opportunity to capture stunning photographs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On the day of the first full moon on February 24th, the event will extend its hours from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Additionally, an astronomical observation session showcasing the full moon, Jupiter, and winter constellations will be conducted in the greenhouse area in partnership with the National Children’s Science Museum.

Participation is open to all visitors without registration, and photos taken during the event can be shared on social media for a chance to win prizes.

The event aims to provide a serene atmosphere for reflection and seasonal enjoyment for visitors.