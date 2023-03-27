Korea Destinations: Largest Cherry Blossom Complex in Korea to Celebrate its 25th Year in Hadong

The Hadong Hwagae Market Cherry Blossom Festival, one of the largest cherry blossom complexes in Korea, will open its splendid curtain amid white clouds at the Green Narae Square on the 31st.

The Hwagae Market Cherry Blossom Festival, which celebrates its 25th this year, welcomes youngsters with various programs such as a cherry blossom song festival for three days until April 2nd, a youth dance contest, and discount sales of excellent agricultural and special products in Hadong.

On the first day of the festival, at 1 p.m., the Hwagae-myeon Pungmul Troupe’s ‘Mögaram’ performance begins, followed by an impromptu recreation with tourists, followed by an opening ceremony to announce the beginning of the festival at 5 p.m.

The next day at 10 a.m., the preliminary round of the Cherry Blossom Song Festival, a talent show with tourists, and the final round of the Cherry Blossom Song Festival will follow.

On the last day of the festival, the preliminaries and finals of the youth dance contest are held at 11 a.m., followed by the Cherry Blossom Song Festival, the youth dance contest award ceremony, and the closing ceremony at 5 p.m.

In particular, this festival is a local festival held one month before the ‘2023 Hadong World Tea Expo’, which opens on May 4 and plans to use it as an opportunity to publicize the expo from tourists visiting the festival.

The Hwagae Market Cherry Blossom Festival is the largest cherry blossom festival in Korea, held every year from late March to early April with many tourists visiting every year.