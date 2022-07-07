Image: Legoland Korea Resort
Korea Destinations: Legoland Korea Introduces Asia’s First “Lego Factory Adventure Ride”

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon has introduced its newest ride reported as the first in Asia.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The Lego Factory Adventure Ride is an indoor ride taking you into a magical Lego factory. Riders can fully experience the virtual process of how Lego mini-figures are created.

This play facility resembles a huge Lego factory, making riders feel like they have become Lego mini-figures.

In particular, it uses motion-tracking technology to reflect the look and posture of riders into the motion of mini-figures in a virtual space, thereby giving a higher sense of immersion.

The facility is located in the brick street zone, a theme zone that visitors encounter first at Legoland and the venue for the Legoland Hotel. It can accommodate up to 108 riders simultaneously.

