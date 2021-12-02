Korea Destinations: Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm

Korea is aglow this season with lighting festivals across the nation, but the Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi province is one you might not want to miss.

Located in Gapyeong-gun, over 30,000 lights are strewn upon the vast gardens, which include Hakyung Garden, Hometown House Garden, Bonsai Garden, Moonlight Garden, Sky Path and Garden of Eden, turning the grounds into a winter wonderland in the evening.

The festival begins December 3rd and runs through March 13, 2022.

This year also sees the introduction of the “Five Colors Starlight Garden”, a first in the country which uses eco-friendly bulbs on the entire garden in the arboretum.

Masks must be worn and social distancing measures are mandatory.

Event Details

Time: Weekdays & Sundays Sunset-21:00 and Saturdays & National holidays Sunset-23:00

Admission: Adults 9,500 won, Teenagers 7,000 won, Children 6,000 won

Address: 432, Sumogwon-ro, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do