Korea Destinations: Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm

Korea is aglow this season with lighting festivals across the nation, but the Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi province is one you might not want to miss.

Located in Gapyeong-gun, over 30,000 lights are strewn upon the vast gardens, which include Hakyung Garden, Hometown House Garden, Bonsai Garden, Moonlight Garden, Sky Path and Garden of Eden, turning the grounds into a winter wonderland in the evening.

The festival begins December 4th and runs through March 14, 2021.

As of today, their website has not announced any delay in the program. Masks must be worn and social distancing measures are mandatory.

Event Details

Time: Weekdays & Sundays 11:00-21:00 and Saturdays & National holidays 11:00-23:00

Admission: Adults 9,500 won, Teenagers 7,000 won, Children 6,000 won

Address: 432, Sumogwon-ro, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do