Korea Destinations: Long Awaited Jinju Battle Plaza Begins Construction

On the 14th, Jinju City held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Jinju Battle Plaza construction project in the presence of 80 people including the Jinju Mayor, local lawmakers, provincial and city councilors, cultural assets related persons, and local residents while observing strict quarantine pass and quarantine rules.

The Jinju Battle Plaza construction project is a plaza with one basement and one ground floor with a total floor area of ​​6382 square meters on a site of 19,870 square meters in front of Chokseokmun Gate in Bonseong-dong.

According to the city of Jinju, a feasibility study and a basic plan were established for the Jinju Battle Plaza construction project in 2007. However, due to the excavation of cultural properties, the final permission to change the status quo was obtained from the Cultural Heritage Administration in July of last year.

After that, various administrative procedures such as economic feasibility review and regional construction technology deliberation were completed, and the long-awaited first shovel was opened 15 years after the establishment of the basic plan.

As relics of the outer fortress of Jinju such as Toseong of Goryeo and Seokseong of the Joseon dynasty were excavated from the project site, Jinju changed the paradigm to create a historical park and cultural activity space for the entire section of the ground, including the excavation section and the section where the remains were not confirmed.

Accordingly, the historical park is planned to be built so that the historical facts and memories (trails) of the Battle of Jinju are connected to the present life, and a cultural activity space that can accommodate various activities related to this is also created.

In order to meet the conditions of permission to preserve the original form of the Cultural Heritage Administration, the city reconstructed the remains of the excavated remains of the outer fortress of Jinju during the Joseon Dynasty by covering the northern slopes after preserving the original shape and covering the drainage channel and the Toseong Fortress of the Goryeo period presumed to be from the Unified Silla period.

After that, it is planned to install guide facilities and in addition, it was announced that the tour center on the ground would be in harmony with Jinjuseong by arranging the minimum facilities necessary for guidance and maintenance of excavated ruins.

The controversial underground parking lot was originally planned as 408 spaces with 1 to 2 floors underground in the entire area of ​​the project site. It has been drastically reduced to 149 spaces on the first basement floor.

The city said that Jinju Battle Plaza will inherit the cultural heritage of the past, coexist with the present, and prepare a space for the next generation.

In particular, it is expected that it will be an opportunity to increase the number of tourists and revitalize the original city center, by turning the sites that overcame the national crisis through the cooperation of the public and private sectors as tourism resources.

“Once the construction of Jinju Battle Plaza is completed, it will not only provide space as a landmark where citizens can take pride in Jinju but also establish itself as a comfortable resting place. It is expected to become a historical attraction that can only be experienced in the city,” an official from Jinju City said.