Korea Destinations: Maduhee Festival In Ulsan Transforms Itself

The highly anticipated Maduhee Festival is undergoing a remarkable transformation this year, breaking away from its traditional tug-of-war roots to emerge as a comprehensive cultural and artistic leports festival suitable for all generations, from MZ to middle-aged.

The festival organizers have expanded the event’s venue to encompass not only the familiar downtown area of Jungang-dong but also the picturesque Taehwa Riverside in Taehwa-dong and Ujeong-dong. To reflect this expansion, the festival has been renamed the ‘Taehwagang Maduhee Festival’ and will span three exciting days from the 23rd to the 25th.

While the tug-of-war remains a focal point of the festival, attendees can expect a diverse range of attractions and activities that cater to all interests.

From the tantalizing Chi-Maec Festival, celebrating the delectable combination of chicken and beer, to a thrilling national busking competition, a mesmerizing flying water show, and even a refreshing water tug-of-war, there will be no shortage of entertainment options.

Additionally, visitors can indulge in water experiences, take part in the lively life shot event at Taehwa River Narsha, and enjoy water play in the vibrant Chalbang Chalbang area.

The Taehwagang Maduhee Festival promises to be an immersive and engaging experience, providing something for everyone, regardless of age or preference.