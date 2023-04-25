Image: Namhae-gun
Korea Destinations: Mangunsan Mountain Azalea Festival and Climbing Contest

The Korea Alpine Federation Namhae Alpine Club Azalea Festival and Climbing Contest will be held on the 29th at Mangunsan Mountain, one of the top 100 wildflower spots in the country.

The event starts with the opening ceremony at the public playground at 9:00 am and proceeds with a climbing schedule of about 5km from the entrance of Namsan Park to the forest bathing area to Gwandaebong Peak to the summit of Mangunsan Mountain to the royal azalea colony and to the parking lot of Mangunsan Mountain.

Participation in the event is free of chargeand various programs such as the royal azalea concert and a prayer ceremony for the well-being of the military are held at the parking lot of Mt. Mangun.

Every year from late April to early May, the royal azalea colonies in Mangunsan Mountain are in full bloom, creating a beautiful pink spectacle.

