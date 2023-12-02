Image: Namdong-gu, Incheon City
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Mansucheon Street of Light in Incheon

By Haps Staff

Mansucheon in Incheon is set to transform into a winter wonderland with the Mansucheon Street of Light from December 8, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

Located in the Mansubokgaecheon public parking lot area (Mansu-dong 1003), this display of lights promises to be a visual treat for residents and visitors alike.

The main highlights of this event include the creation of an illuminated street landscape, harmonizing with the city center. The centerpiece of the display will be a magnificent Christmas tree, radiating festive cheer throughout the district.

Additionally, distinctive photo zones are placed throughout the area, providing visitors with the perfect backdrop to capture memorable moments during this magical period.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

