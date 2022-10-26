Korea Destinations: Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival

Now in its 22nd year, the Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival is one of the leading flower festivals in the country.

This year, the festival gets underway on October 29th and has returned to allow people to visit the grounds following social distancing protocols.

The region is known as the first area in the country to grow chrysanthemums and the festival is known as the largest fall festival in the country.

The festival takes place at Masan Marine New Town and will also have a special exhibition at Changdong, Odong-gong which is a marine amusement park that can be taken by boat.

Event Information

Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival

Date: Through November 9

Time: 9 am – 9 pm daily

Admission: Free