Image: City of Changwon
TravelLocal DestinationsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival

Haps Staff

Now in its 22nd year, the Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival is one of the leading flower festivals in the country.

This year, the festival gets underway on October 29th and has returned to allow people to visit the grounds following social distancing protocols.

The region is known as the first area in the country to grow chrysanthemums and the festival is known as the largest fall festival in the country.

The festival takes place at Masan Marine New Town and will also have a special exhibition at Changdong, Odong-gong which is a marine amusement park that can be taken by boat.

Event Information

Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival

Date: Through November 9

Time: 9 am – 9 pm daily

Admission: Free

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
20 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 