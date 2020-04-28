Image: Gyeongnam Province
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Masan’s Robot Land Theme Park to Reopen May 1

Haps Staff

Robot Land theme park in Masan, Gyeongnam province, will reopen this Friday after temporarily closing since February 27 due to coronavirus.

According to the Robot Land Foundation, the reopening will follow the government’s social distance guidelines and will only partially open some of its facilities.

Only 22 of the park’s outdoor entertainment facilities will be opened and all indoor facilities such as Robot Hall will not be opened.

The park will offer a 50% admission discount from the 1st to the 10th of May.

They have also installed 45 parasols for the convenience of visitors and have added nine additional food and beverage options.

To keep the safety of its guests, they have also regularly disinfected the park and a thermal imaging camera upon entrance to the park.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

How to Check Out Seoul’s Famous Tourist Attractions Online

Haps Staff -
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the tourist industry worldwide, the city of Seoul has some excellent videos to help you plan your future trip to the nation's capital.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Changwon Arboretum to Open in June

Haps Staff -
Located in the middle of the city center in Samdong- dong, Uichang-gu, Changwon Arboretum, the city's newest tourist attraction, will open in June.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan’s Beaches Won’t Begin Summer Operations in June

Haps Staff -
Beaches in Busan won't open early for summer operations this year even with fewer restrictions on social distancing that have been announced by the government.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Sancheong Hwangmaeru

Haps Staff -
The beautiful panoramic views from Sancheong Hwangmaeru are on full display this spring as the flowers are now in full bloom.
Read more
Local Destinations

Beomosa Temple Reopens Today

Haps Staff -
The opening of the temple is in accordance with the government's policy to resume public events in line with the relaxation of restrictions on religious facilities.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Video: Check Out This Year’s Jinhae Cherry Blossoms

Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon has released a "healing video" featuring Jinhae's famous cherry blossoms, which were off-limits this year due to coronavirus.
Read more

The Latest

Busan BOE Wants Academies Closed Until May 4th

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education organized special joint inspection teams with the city government and related bodies to recommend private academies to remain closed until May 4th and check on those that have reopened.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Events Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival to Be Live Streamed May 8-11

Music Haps Staff -
The country's largest jazz festival is going online next month to bring jazz fans and artists a much needed outlet.
Read more

부산시, 포스트 코로나-19 국내 관광객 유치 시동

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 부산관광공사, 부산광역시관광협회와 공동으로 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)로 침체에 빠진 관광시장 활력 회복과 부산방문 관광객 유치를 위한 국내 관광객 유치 홍보·마케팅을 집중 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Masan’s Robot Land Theme Park to Reopen May 1

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Robot Land theme park in Masan, Gyeongnam province, will reopen this Friday after temporarily closing since February 27 due to coronavirus.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
75 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea