Korea Destinations: Masan’s Robot Land Theme Park to Reopen May 1

Robot Land theme park in Masan, Gyeongnam province, will reopen this Friday after temporarily closing since February 27 due to coronavirus.

According to the Robot Land Foundation, the reopening will follow the government’s social distance guidelines and will only partially open some of its facilities.

Only 22 of the park’s outdoor entertainment facilities will be opened and all indoor facilities such as Robot Hall will not be opened.

The park will offer a 50% admission discount from the 1st to the 10th of May.

They have also installed 45 parasols for the convenience of visitors and have added nine additional food and beverage options.

To keep the safety of its guests, they have also regularly disinfected the park and a thermal imaging camera upon entrance to the park.