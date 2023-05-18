Korea Destinations: Millennium Tea Fragrance Road in Hadong

The picturesque tea garden road in Hwagae-myeon, Hadong-gun, Gyeongnam province, has become a unique attraction. This tea plantation holds a rich history and tradition of 1200 years, making it an important agricultural heritage site globally.

At the heart of the Hadong World Tea Expo is the “Thousand Year Tea Hyanggil” program, which offers visitors the opportunity to explore tea farms and tea gardens while strolling through the beautiful wild tea fields. The program is divided into two courses.

The first course covers Chasibaeji, Ssanggye Elementary School, Mokap Village, Jotae Yeonga, Moam Village, Mansujeda traditional tea fields, and Gwanadawon traditional tea fields. The second course includes Jeonggeum Village tea fields, Downtown Village, Sinchon Village, Hyerim Farm, and Chasibaeji. Each course is approximately 4 km long and takes about an hour to complete.

During the expo, a free shuttle bus is available daily from the parking lots of the first and second venues. Participants who walk along the Millennium Tea Fragrance Road and submit a certified photo receive three types of high-quality fermented tea from Hadong as souvenirs.

The first course of Cheonnyeon Dahyang-gil is divided into three sections, allowing visitors to easily walk and enjoy the scenery. The county has made efforts to provide a pleasant experience, including the installation of outdoor tea seats, benches in bungalows, and various tea packages in collaboration with tea producers and tea gardens. Since the start of the expo, approximately 33,800 people have participated in these programs.