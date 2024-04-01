Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Million Spring Flower Festival

By Haps Staff

Experience the sights and smells of spring at the third annual Million Spring Flower Festival held at Pinnacle Land in Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do.

Delight in the vibrant hues of tulips and daffodils, meticulously nurtured by village residents, adorning the landscape.

Every weekend you can enjoy a variety of activities, from bubble shows to captivating samulnori performances and lively concerts.

The event features a variety of offerings, including walking around a million spring flowers in full bloom.

Additional Programs include enjoying cultural and artistic performances like bubble shows, enchanting magic acts, and lively samulnori.

You can also engage with nature by feeding alpacas, sika deer, and heritage sheep, or participate in bulb-planting experiences.

Event Information

Date: Through May 26

Location: 20-42 Wolseon-gil, Yeongin-myeon, Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do

Price: Admission is required, with varying rates:

Weekdays: Adults 12,000 won / Children 10,000 won

Weekends: Adults 14,000 won / Children 11,000 won

Some experience events cost extra

