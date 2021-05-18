Korea Destinations: Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace

For those looking to experience a wonderful cultural opportunity in Seoul, Changdeokgung Palace is running its Moonlight Tours through June 20.

Experience traditional performances and walk the grounds of the spatial palace with visitkorea.com says offers a unique opportunity to witness and experience palatial beauty under the moonlight.

Changdeokgung, is a palace that was loved the most by kings during the Joseon Dynasty.

In Changdeokgung Palace, where greenery is harmonized under the subtle moonlight, see the beautiful Cheongsa lanterns and find the old stories hidden throughout the palace.

Admission costs 30,000 won and reservations must be made. Only two tickets are available per reservation.

Performance Times are Thursday through Sunday at 19:20, 19:40, 20:00, and 20:20

The tour takes approximately 100 minutes.