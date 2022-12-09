Image: Korean Forest Service
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Mountains, Sky, Sea and Leisure of Life at Daegwallyeong National Forest Trail

Haps Staff

If you’re looking to get off the beaten path this winter, Daegwallyeong National Forest Trail in Gangneung is the first recreation forest built in 1988.

Selected by the Korea Forest Service as an excellent case in the 2022 balanced development project, Daegwallyeong National Forest Trail is a forest path created to provide a view of both the sea and the land in Gangneung-si and Daegwallyeong, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon-do.

On May 1, 2021, the Korea Forest Service designated and managed Daegwallyeong Forest Trail as a national forest road, and developed and provided various programs to visitors in connection with Daegwallyeong Natural Recreation Forest, Daegwallyeong Healing Forest, and Daegwallyeong Children’s Forest Experience Center.

Image: Korean Forest Service

In the villages around the forest road, ginger tree flower tea from Daegwallyeong Forest Road and Solchan Lunchbox using local forest products were sold, generating 35 million won in revenue in 2021 alone and contributing to the provision of jobs for 10 people.

The selection of this best case is all the more meaningful as it is the result of the convergence of the capabilities of local residents, Gangneung City, public institutions, and private companies for the mutual development of the region.

Known as a popular walking spot year-round, it’s an excellent place to jump into nature in Gangwon province.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
5 °
70 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Fri
10 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 