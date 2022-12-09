Korea Destinations: Mountains, Sky, Sea and Leisure of Life at Daegwallyeong National Forest Trail

If you’re looking to get off the beaten path this winter, Daegwallyeong National Forest Trail in Gangneung is the first recreation forest built in 1988.

Selected by the Korea Forest Service as an excellent case in the 2022 balanced development project, Daegwallyeong National Forest Trail is a forest path created to provide a view of both the sea and the land in Gangneung-si and Daegwallyeong, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon-do.

On May 1, 2021, the Korea Forest Service designated and managed Daegwallyeong Forest Trail as a national forest road, and developed and provided various programs to visitors in connection with Daegwallyeong Natural Recreation Forest, Daegwallyeong Healing Forest, and Daegwallyeong Children’s Forest Experience Center.

In the villages around the forest road, ginger tree flower tea from Daegwallyeong Forest Road and Solchan Lunchbox using local forest products were sold, generating 35 million won in revenue in 2021 alone and contributing to the provision of jobs for 10 people.

The selection of this best case is all the more meaningful as it is the result of the convergence of the capabilities of local residents, Gangneung City, public institutions, and private companies for the mutual development of the region.

Known as a popular walking spot year-round, it’s an excellent place to jump into nature in Gangwon province.