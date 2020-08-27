Korea Destinations: Mugunghwa Park at Mukgok Ecological Park

Mugunghwa are in full bloom at Mukgok Ecological Park in Danseong-myeon, Sancheong, Gyeongnam province.

Also known as the Rose of Sharon, Korea’s national flower means “the eternal blossom that never fades”.

Over 4,000 plants adorn the grounds which was created for the 2020 Mugunghwa Garden competition held by the Korea Forest Service.

The park is close to the pilgrimage of Seongcheol, which runs from Geuneosa Temple to the riverside of Sinan-myeon and has become a popular rest area for residents and tourists.