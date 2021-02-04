TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower

One of Seoul’s most iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower is located on Namsan Mountain and provides stunning views of the capital.

The top of the tower sits at 480m above sea level — the tower’s height is 236.7m while sitting atop the 243m mountain.

Built in 1969 to send radio and tv signals, it opened in 1980 to the public becoming one of the cultural centers of the city.

It houses a variety of cultural attractions, including restaurants, a wishing pond, observatories, museums and the “love padlocks”, where young couples have declared their love for each other.

Tower Information

Operating Hours – Observatory
Sunday-Friday: 10:00-23:00
Saturday: 10:00-24:00
* Last admission 30 minutes before closing.
* Operating hours are subject to change depending on weather or business schedules.

Admission Fees:
Individual Admission Ticket
– Observatory: Adults 10,000 won / Children 8,000 won
– Ssentoy Museum & Showroom: Adults 8,000 won / Children 7,000 won
– Hello Kitty Island: Adults 8,000 won / Children 7,000 won

Package Admission Ticket
– Package (Observatory + Ssentoy Museum & Showroom + Hello Kitty Island): Adults & Children 15,500 won
* Adults (ages 13 or more) / Children (ages 3-12)
* Senior fares are same as children.
* People with disabilities: 30% discount for lv.1-3 plus one companion / 30% discount for lv. 4-6 (does not apply to package tickets and groups)
* Visitors using N. Grill have free admission to observatory if they make a reservation in advance.
* Other package fares are available at the website.

Information and prices may be subject to change

