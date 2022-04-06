Korea Destinations: Namgang Cruise Ship ‘Kim Min-ho’ Starts Operation in Jinju

Jinju City began operations of the Namgang River cruise ship ‘Kim Min-ho’ from the 5th.

For those looking to head out for a ride, the hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1 to 10 pm, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm and closed on Mondays.

There are two boarding places: Chokseok Ferry Terminal, located under Chokseokmun Gate, and Mangjin Ferry Terminal, located under Somangjinsan Mountain, and Mulbit Ferry Restoration Site.

Chokseok Naru is available at 11 am on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and 2 pm and 4 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and does not operate at night. At Mangjinnaru, it is available at 10:00 am on Fri, Sat, and Sun, 1 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The boarding fee is 8,000 won for adults and 4,000 won for children, and children under 12 years of age. The fee waiver applies to children under the age of 6 accompanied by a guardian, the elderly over 65, and the disabled.

For details on reduction or exemption, refer to the “Jinju Namgang Water Sports Center Installation and Operation” Ordinance. In order to receive a reduction or exemption or exemption, it is necessary to present a certificate subject to reduction or exemption, such as a resident registration card or disability registration card. The maximum number of people on board the cruise ship is 19, and it is operated through on-site reservations.

The Kim Min-ho is a circular course that departs from each boarding point and returns to the starting point via Mangjin and Chokseok Ferry, and the operating time is about 30 minutes.

It is operated as a course that shows the beautiful scenery of Jinjuseong from the Namgang River along with the display of the pearl otter character ‘Hamo’ installed on the Namgang River in front of Chokseokru Pavilion in Jinjuseong.

At night, you can enjoy the scenery lighting production of Jinjuseong Fortress and the lighting production of the music fountain in Sinan-dong from the water.