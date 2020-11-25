Korea Destinations: Namhae Barae-gil Upgrades its Walking Courses

Barae-gil, the local walking trails around the island of Namhae have doubled in size after it unveiled its 2.0 version earlier this week.

The new trails have increased the total length to 231 kilometers, more than double the current 100.

In addition, the trails are linked with the 1,463 km Namparang Trail, which runs from Oryukdo Islets in Busan to Ttangkkeut Village in Haenam, Jeollanam-do.

The new Namhae section adds 11 courses and 160 km to the trails.

Sixteen courses are available to walk, with three of them considered short distance circular trails for tourist-type walking.

The county plans to attach more signage and information boards around the trails next year to highlight the history of the region.