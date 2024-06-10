Image: Namhae-gun
Korea Destinations: Namhae-gun Beaches to Open Summer Operations from July 5th

Namhae-gun has announced the opening of its beaches for summer operations starting from July 5th. The decision was made during the ‘Namhae-gun Beach Council’ meeting held in the county office conference room.

Among the five beaches in the area, Sangju Eunsand Beach will be the first to open on July 5th.

This popular beach will be open for a total of 45 days, from July 5th to August 18th, with daily hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, from August 1st to August 15th, the beach will extend its hours until 9 p.m.

The other beaches — Songjeong Solbaram Beach, Sulli Beach, Dugok/Wolpo Beach, and Cousin Beach — will open from July 12th to August 25th, taking into account the summer rainy season. These beaches will also operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the council meeting, Namhae County and related organizations inspected preparations for ensuring user convenience, safety, and hygiene.

Namhae County is committed to preventing safety accidents by deploying a total of 38 beach safety personnel with lifesaving qualifications during the beach season.

Additionally, beach safety managers will be on duty before and after the official opening period to ensure continuous safety measures.

