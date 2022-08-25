Image: Korea Forest Service
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Namhae Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Haps Staff

Opened in 1998, Namhae’s Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest in Namhae-gun, South Gyeongsang Province was selected as this month’s luxury forest by the Korea Forest Service.

The forest is located at the northern end of Hallyeohaesang National Park.

It offers an outstanding view of the southern ocean as well as the surrounding natural scenery and gets about 300,000 visitors every year.

The forest is located near Geumsan Mountain — dubbed as the Geumgangsam of Namhae — which, at 700 meters above sea level, is full of unusual rocks and boasts 38 spectacular views.

According to visitkorea.com, within this recreation forest, there are promenades, an observatory, and lodging facilities including forest cabins, forest Lodge, training camping site, rowhouses, and camping decks.

Admission fees of 1,000 won apply as do fees for parking. No pets are allowed.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
73 %
0.5kmh
40 %
Thu
25 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 