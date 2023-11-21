Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Opened in 1998, Namhae’s Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest in Namhae-gun, South Gyeongsang Province is a luxury forest not to be missed.

The forest is located at the northern end of Hallyeohaesang National Park, offers an outstanding view of the southern ocean as well as the surrounding natural scenery and gets about 300,000 visitors every year.

The forest is located near Geumsan Mountain — dubbed as the Geumgangsam of Namhae — which, at 700 meters above sea level, is full of unusual rocks and boasts 38 spectacular views.

According to visitkorea.com, within this recreation forest, there are promenades, an observatory, and lodging facilities including forest cabins, forest lodging, a training camping site, rowhouses, and camping decks.

Admission fees of 1,000 won apply as do fees for parking. No pets are allowed.