One of Gyeongnam’s representative food festivals, the Namhae Garlic and Hanwoo Festival returns this weekend.

Now in its 16th year, the festival celebrates the regions love of garlic which coincides with the beginning of garlic picking season.

The festival runs this Friday through Sunday both online and offline and offers discounts on Namhae garlic and Korean beef.

A drive-thru event from 10 am to 7 pm to pick up food items will be held at the plaza of the Namhae Exile Literature Center.