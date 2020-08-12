Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Jijok Fishing Village Tourism Complex

Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has completed its Jijok Fishing Village Tourism Complex construction project under the theme ‘Jukbangryum‘.

Jukbangryum is a nationally designated cultural property and is a type of primitive fishing gear that usually catches anchovies on the southern coast of the Jijok Straight between Samdong-myeong and Changseon Island.

In addition, a promotional and exhibition hall has opened to promote the local fishing culture.

The halls are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Monday’s and admission is free.