Image: Namhae Army
Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Jijok Fishing Village Tourism Complex

Haps Staff

Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has completed its Jijok Fishing Village Tourism Complex construction project under the theme ‘Jukbangryum‘.

Jukbangryum is a nationally designated cultural property and is a type of primitive fishing gear that usually catches anchovies on the southern coast of the Jijok Straight between Samdong-myeong and Changseon Island.

Image: Namhae Army

In addition, a promotional and exhibition hall has opened to promote the local fishing culture.

The halls are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Monday’s and admission is free.

 

 

blank
Haps Staff
Travel

