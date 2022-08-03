Korea Destinations: Namhae’s ‘Sangju Eun Sand Beach Summer Festival’ to be Held August 4-6

The ‘Sangju Eun Sand Beach Summer Festival’, a representative summer festival in Namhae-gun, Gyeongnam, will be held for three days from the 4th to the 6th.

A cool performance event on a midsummer night will be held for the first time in three years at Sangju Eun Sand Beach, which boasts a silvery sandy beach, dense pine forest, and clear and clean water.

On the 4th, the first day of the event, trot singer Siwon Park and K-pop dance group ‘Honey Birds’ will perform, and a 70/80 retro musical party show and EDM dance party will be held. At 9:30 p.m., a drone show and fireworks display will be held to further enhance the atmosphere of the festival venue.

On the 5th, various performance teams including cheerleader team ‘Victoria’, K-pop dance group ‘Pink Bling’ and retro dance group ‘Happiness’ will perform on stage.

Popular singers Na Sang-do and Bae Jin-ah will appear to heat up the stage. For the last event of the day, the Delight laser show and LED percussion performance color the night sky of the beach.

On the 6th, the last day of the event, Haeundae’s famous ‘Superman Oh Jang-wook Show’, K-pop dance group ‘Bani Bunny’, two-man performance band ‘Call Me’, and an EDM dance party will be held.

In addition, eight food trucks with a variety of foods will be installed near the festival site to welcome tourists.

A local group has prepared 6 booths selling roasted pork raised with Namhae garlic, and a draft beer sales booth is also in operation, adding to the richness of the festival.

During the festival, a water slide air bounce will be open free of charge, and amusement facilities such as children’s vikings will be installed (charged) to provide tourists with a variety of things to enjoy.