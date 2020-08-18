Image by sjyj0508 from Pixabay
Korea Destinations: Nami Island, A Perfect Four Season Destination

Not to be missed on any trip to Korea, Nami Island offers a respite from life in Gangwon province.

Nami Island, or Namiseom as it is known in Korean, offers a beautiful backdrop for visitors no matter what time of year.

Known as the shooting location of the super popular Korean drama Winter Sonata, it has become a very popular attraction around two hours away from the capital of Seoul.

Image by Duc Nguyen from Pixabay

No matter which season you visit, guests are treated to stunning views of nature, from cherry blossoms in spring, redwood and pine tree-lined paths in the summer, spectacular fall colors, and snow-covered trees which bring a magical feel in winter.

Highlights of the island include riding bikes along the metasequoia lane, the gingko pine tree and central Korea pine tree lane, and the stunning riverside path all of which offer a romantic atmosphere and a great place to get that Instagram-worthy shot.

Image by Quang Dong Vu from Pixabay

Admission to the island costs 13,000 won for adults for the round-trip ferry which can be purchased near the terminal.

