Korea Destinations: Namildae Beach Set to Open for Summer Operations on July 5

Namildae Beach, the premier summer destination and tourist hotspot in Sacheon City, is gearing up to welcome visitors for the season starting July 5.

According to Sacheon City officials, the beach will be operational for 45 days, from July 5 to August 18, to accommodate the summer vacation period.

Swimming hours at Namildae Beach are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Facilities such as shower rooms will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the administrative service room will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To ensure the safety of beachgoers, Sacheon City has entrusted the management and operation of safety facilities to private organizations this year.

Additionally, a safety management system has been established in collaboration with the fire department, Sacheon Coast Guard, and Sacheon Police Station.

Given the early surge in temperatures, which has drawn visitors to the beach even before its official opening, safety personnel will be deployed starting June 29.

Preparations for the beach’s opening include the expansion of various convenience facilities and the enhancement of safety measures. The city has added automatic external defibrillators and lifesaving ships to its resources. To further attract vacationers, the beach will maintain its pristine white sand, install simple changing rooms, and set up swimming boundaries and jellyfish prevention barriers.

Namildae Beach derives its name from Goun Choi Chi-won, a scholar from the late Silla Dynasty, who admired the beach’s clear blue sea, white sandy shores, and surrounding natural beauty.

The beach is nestled among low mountains on three sides and features a variety of uniquely shaped rocks, adding to its picturesque charm. Its half-moon shape enhances the scenic views, particularly the stunning nightscape.

The beach is ideal for families and couples. Unlike other beaches, Namildae boasts soft sand, minimizing the risk of injuries for young children, and shallow waters, making it safe for kids to play.

Visitors can also indulge in various leisure activities such as the Eco Line, banana boat rides, and jet skiing, all of which offer exhilarating ways to enjoy the seaside.

For added convenience, Namildae Beach is equipped with drinking water fountains, toilets, and shower rooms, addressing major concerns for vacation planners. Additionally, the beach offers a spacious and free parking lot, ensuring a hassle-free visit for all.