Korea Destinations: Nation’s Largest Indoor Flower Show Underway in Daegu

The 15th Daegu Flower Expo, Korea’s largest indoor flower show, is underway at EXCO through June 8.

This year’s expo, themed “Flower, 365,” features 218 organizations from the flower industry, spanning 766 booths over 15,000 square meters.

More than 700 florists and over 100 artists will showcase their work, providing a comprehensive display of floral artistry and events.

The expo is divided into several themed sections, including the “Theme Hall” symbolizing “Flower, 365,” “Cheongna Sangwan” with 12 large-scale works, a “Local Government Hall” promoting nationwide flower culture, and a “General Gardening Hall” with various horticultural exhibits.

Interactive experiences at the expo include flower basket making, decorating preserved plants, creating plan interiors, succulent art, calligraphy, flower pattern hanbok photography, flower songpyeon making, and a pet plant experience center.

Visitors can enjoy rare artistic displays such as large cacti, mythical flowers, stonework, and wildflowers, along with fashion shows, flower shows, and musical performances in flower-filled spaces.

The event will also feature a Flower Healing Plant Market, companion plant sharing, and a companion plant treatment center, offering flowers and plants at discounted prices.

The expo runs through June 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is 9,000 won for adults, with discounted tickets available through advance reservation. For more information, visit the Daegu Flower Expo website at www.flowerdaegu.kr.

