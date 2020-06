Geocheong in Gyeongnam province has created and opened ecological wetlands at Geoyeolsanseong County Park.

Ten types of plants were planted around the fresh mineral springs in the park, as well as created new trails.

The plants are indigenous to the region and include lotus, water lilies, wormwood, violet, and iris among others.

The new attraction is expected to attract more hikers to the region which specializes in ecotourism.